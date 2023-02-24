Awareness van to boost admissions in govt schools

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, February 23

A special campaign with an aim of increasing enrollment in government schools from pre-primary to grade XII was launched today at Garhshankar. Under the campaign an admission awareness van was flagged off by block nodal officer principal Kirpal Singh, block primary education officer Garhshankar Raj Kumar and block nodal officer (primary) Gurdev Singh Dhillon, from Government High and Elementary Smart School, Khuralgarh.

Principal Kripal Singh said government schools had highly qualified teachers and good infrastructure. Raj Kumar gave information regarding the facilities available to children in government schools. Gurdev Singh Dhillon gave information on the policies of the government and encouraged the students to take admission in government schools. Admission Van left for Hoshiarpur from Govt Senior Secondary School, Paddi Sura Singh via Government High School, Sela Khurd, Government Senior Secondary School, Haibowal, Government Senior Secondary School, Gurbshanpuri Bhawanipur, Government Senior Secondary School, Benewal, Government High School, Pandori Beit, Government High School, Dallewal, Government High School, Garhi Matto, Government Primary School, Pahlewal, Government Senior Secondary School, Garhshankar. Awareness rallies were taken out by the students to make people aware of the admission process.