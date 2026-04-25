Azim Premji varsity honours Dr Rai for research work on Bahujan movement

Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer with the Language Department, Hoshiarpur, was felicitated recently at Azim Premji University during the Phule-Ambedkar Memorial week organised by the Savitribai Ambedkar Cultural Club.

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Recognised for his extensive research on Bahujan movement and their leading figures, Dr Rai also delivered the keynote lecture titled “Babu Mangu Ram Mugowalia’s Aadi Dharm Movement in Punjab and its Contribution to the Ambedkar Movement.” The session was coordinated by Dr K Kalyani, faculty member at the university.

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In his address, Dr Rai traced the remarkable journey of Babu Mangu Ram Mugowalia—a Ghadar revolutionary and founder of the Aadi Dharm movement—highlighting his early struggles, association with the Ghadar Party in the United States and his commitment to India’s freedom struggle. Despite facing arrest and evading death sentences, Mugowalia returned to India after years of activism to dedicate himself to the uplift of marginalised communities.

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Dr Rai emphasised that the Aadi Dharm movement, formally established in June 1926, sought to liberate oppressed sections from social subjugation. As the movement marks its centenary, he noted, it offers an important moment to revisit its historical contributions and continuing relevance. Mugowalia, he added, is often remembered as the “Ambedkar of Punjab” for his pioneering role in social reform.

The lecture was followed by an engaging hour-long interaction, with students and faculty raising probing questions on historical and literary dimensions of the movement. The spirited discussion reflected a strong academic engagement among students from across the country.

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Concluding the event, Dr Kalyani observed that the university—known for hosting interdisciplinary cultural and social dialogues—benefited from fresh insights into a significant yet underexplored chapter of Punjab’s socio-political history. She expressed hope that similar events would continue to foster critical engagement with such themes.

Dr Rai was presented with a special honour by the university faculty and members of the cultural club. The event was attended by scholars and students from diverse regions, adding to the national character of the academic exchange.