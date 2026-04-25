icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Azim Premji varsity honours Dr Rai for research work on Bahujan movement

Azim Premji varsity honours Dr Rai for research work on Bahujan movement

article_Author
Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:36 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer
Advertisement

Dr Jaswant Rai, Research Officer with the Language Department, Hoshiarpur, was felicitated recently at Azim Premji University during the Phule-Ambedkar Memorial week organised by the Savitribai Ambedkar Cultural Club.

Advertisement

Recognised for his extensive research on Bahujan movement and their leading figures, Dr Rai also delivered the keynote lecture titled “Babu Mangu Ram Mugowalia’s Aadi Dharm Movement in Punjab and its Contribution to the Ambedkar Movement.” The session was coordinated by Dr K Kalyani, faculty member at the university.

Advertisement

In his address, Dr Rai traced the remarkable journey of Babu Mangu Ram Mugowalia—a Ghadar revolutionary and founder of the Aadi Dharm movement—highlighting his early struggles, association with the Ghadar Party in the United States and his commitment to India’s freedom struggle. Despite facing arrest and evading death sentences, Mugowalia returned to India after years of activism to dedicate himself to the uplift of marginalised communities.

Advertisement

Dr Rai emphasised that the Aadi Dharm movement, formally established in June 1926, sought to liberate oppressed sections from social subjugation. As the movement marks its centenary, he noted, it offers an important moment to revisit its historical contributions and continuing relevance. Mugowalia, he added, is often remembered as the “Ambedkar of Punjab” for his pioneering role in social reform.

The lecture was followed by an engaging hour-long interaction, with students and faculty raising probing questions on historical and literary dimensions of the movement. The spirited discussion reflected a strong academic engagement among students from across the country.

Advertisement

Concluding the event, Dr Kalyani observed that the university—known for hosting interdisciplinary cultural and social dialogues—benefited from fresh insights into a significant yet underexplored chapter of Punjab’s socio-political history. She expressed hope that similar events would continue to foster critical engagement with such themes.

Dr Rai was presented with a special honour by the university faculty and members of the cultural club. The event was attended by scholars and students from diverse regions, adding to the national character of the academic exchange.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts