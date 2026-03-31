Bacchus lovers line up outside Jalandhar vends to get discounted liquor

Large crowds were witnessed outside several liquor vends in Jalandhar as contractors were clearing old stocks on reduced prices. It was the last day of financial year 2025-26 and new excise contracts will be applicable from tomorrow.

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It was a much-awaited day for the booze lovers who could be seen standing in long queues waiting for their turn to make the purchases. Even as customers purchase only a bottle or two, many could be seen walking out with full cases of some premium brands. The prices on different brands were down by 30-40 per cent for the last day today.

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Since there was not much strictness by the police at the nakas to nab people carrying full cases of liquor in their vehicles, the bacchus lovers had a free run today. From tomorrow, the prices of the IMFL and beer will rise in Punjab by 5-10 per cent, while the rates of Punjab medium liquor will remain unchanged as per the new Excise Policy for 2026-27.