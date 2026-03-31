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Home / Jalandhar / Bacchus lovers line up outside Jalandhar vends to get discounted liquor

Bacchus lovers line up outside Jalandhar vends to get discounted liquor

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:30 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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As fresh liquor contracts will be valid from April 1, booze lovers queue outside a liquor vend in Jalandhar to make purchases on Monday. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh
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Large crowds were witnessed outside several liquor vends in Jalandhar as contractors were clearing old stocks on reduced prices. It was the last day of financial year 2025-26 and new excise contracts will be applicable from tomorrow.

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It was a much-awaited day for the booze lovers who could be seen standing in long queues waiting for their turn to make the purchases. Even as customers purchase only a bottle or two, many could be seen walking out with full cases of some premium brands. The prices on different brands were down by 30-40 per cent for the last day today.

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Since there was not much strictness by the police at the nakas to nab people carrying full cases of liquor in their vehicles, the bacchus lovers had a free run today. From tomorrow, the prices of the IMFL and beer will rise in Punjab by 5-10 per cent, while the rates of Punjab medium liquor will remain unchanged as per the new Excise Policy for 2026-27.

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