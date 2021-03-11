Back from scouting camp, these young kids are a changed lot

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 24

Dressed in proper uniform, students in the 5-10 age group singing songs, giving salutes, performing various activities, playing games, etc, during a camp is a rare sight in government schools. Around 80 students of government primary schools in Jalandhar took part in the four-day scouting camp that was held at Government Primary School (Girls), Rurka Kalan. The camp concluded on Tuesday.

These students have made their parents proud after the latter witnessed positive changes in their children.

Parents of Charanpreet Kaur and Gurfateh Singh, both six-year-old students of the Rurka Kalan school, said they were surprised and happy after seeing changes in behaviour of their children.

There were times when there was a craze among students and their parents for scouts and guides.

But these days, it is found that only a few schools take the initiative to run such camps. Young students who participate in scouting camps learn about basics and important things in life. They learn to obey their elders, do at least one good deed every day, take care of nature, maintain hygiene and possess good values during the camp.

These students were from Government Primary Schools based in Rurka Kalan, Chachradi and Beer Bansiya of the district.

Boys in the camp are known by the name of ‘Cub’ and girls by the name of ‘Bulbul’. Buta Ram, head teacher from the Rurka Kalan (Girls) school, said the parents were overwhelmed at seeing their wards.

“There are various activities that are held during the four-day period. There is a special song, pledge and salute by the cubs and bulbuls. Besides, various sports activities are held. Students are asked to wear proper uniform. A knot is also tied around their neck and the students are then asked to do a good deed daily and only open once they do something good. This inculcates good qualities in students. Parents share that their young wards were now helping them in works which they never did before,” the teacher shared.

The best performers then get qualified for the state-level and then national-level camps.

Neeta Kashyap, State Organising Commissioner, Scouts and Guides, said it was very important for the parents to understand that a student should not only be academically excellent, but there should be overall development too. And under the camp, students learn while doing fun. “So, parents must encourage their children to be parts of scouts and guides,” she said.