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Home / Jalandhar / Back home from NZ, Mithapur woman builds market for soya-based nutrition

Back home from NZ, Mithapur woman builds market for soya-based nutrition

Supplies products to sportspersons, bakeries and retail shops

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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50-year-old Sarabjit Kaur, who has returned from New Zealand, showcases her products to customers. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
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In Mithapur, Jalandhar, 50-year-old Sarabjit Kaur is transforming local food habits with her innovative range of soya and peanut-based products. From soya tofu and protein drinks to roasted soya nuts and ready-to-eat spicy soya snacks, her small-scale venture is steadily gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

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Sarabjit spent nearly a decade in New Zealand after moving there in 2002. She worked in the food processing industry as a supervisor in the packaging department, where she was introduced to products like tofu and peanut butter and she liked the products. The exposure would later shape her entrepreneurial journey back home.

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Despite earning and spending a decade there, Sarabjit made a life-changing decision to return to India. “There was a lot of hard work and I felt I was unable to give my son a sense of Punjabi culture. I wanted him to grow up here and receive his education in India,” she shares.

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Upon her return, she was clear about her vision — to introduce tofu and soya-based products in her home region. Recognising that many families in Doaba had global exposure and were already somewhat familiar with such foods, she saw an opportunity. To strengthen her skills, she associated with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and later underwent advanced training at the ICAR in Bhopal.

Sarabjit initially began production manually, testing the market with limited resources. As demand began to grow, she and her husband gradually invested in machinery, including grinders, boilers, pressing units and sealing and stamping equipment, allowing them to scale up production.

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Apart from soya-based products, she has also ventured into peanut-based innovations such as peanut milk and peanut tofu, further diversifying her offerings.

Highlighting the health benefits, Sarabjit explains, “Soya products are low in fat and contain no cholesterol, making them ideal for heart patients. They are also highly beneficial for growing children and pregnant women.”

Today, her products are supplied to sportspersons, bakeries, and nearby retail shops, marking a steady expansion of her reach.

With determination, skill and a commitment to healthier living, Sarabjit Kaur is not only running a business, but also generating awareness about nutritious alternatives, one product at a time.

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