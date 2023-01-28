Badminton Championship begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 27

The Punjab State and Inter-District Badminton Championship being organised by the District Badminton Association (DBA) at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium was inaugurated by Anil Bhatti on Thursday.

About 300 players from different cities of Punjab are participating in the championship. As many as 10 teams are participating in the team event and the finals of this event was played between Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Other finals of the championship would be played on January 29.