Badminton c'ship: Naksh, Manya win

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Naksh Verma and Manya Ralhan, of Jalandhar, became the champions of the three-day PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship, Punjab Open-2022, organised under the aegis of Punjab Badminton Association. The tourney concluded on Tuesday at the Hanraj Stadium.

Naksh, a trainee at the Deepankar Academy, won the gold medal in the Under-17 Boys category by defeating Pratham in the finals, while Nirbhay and Danish stood third combined. Manya won the gold medal in the Under-17 Girls category by defeating Ishita in the finals, while Manmeet and Taisha shared the bronze medals.

In the Under-15 Boys category, Danish beat Abhimukt in the finals, while Stavan and Geetans shared third place. In Under-15 Girls category, Manmeet beat Amiya Sachdeva in the finals, while Unnati and Khushdeep shared the third rank.

In Under-13 Boys category, Viren beat Wazir in the finals, while Shiven and Zorawar were the bronze winners. In Under-13 Girls category, Amiya beat Mehvish in the finals, while Inayat and Amelia shared the third position.

In Under-11 Boys category, Abhimanyu beat Swastik in the finals, while Aarush and Harshbir came third. In Under-11 Girls category, Inayat beat Japleen in the finals, while Jasmine and Kaamil stood third.