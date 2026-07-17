Geetansh Sarin, the 18-year-old from Jalandhar, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 8 in the NEET-UG 2026 examination, proving that consistent effort and disciplined preparation can be more effective than simply putting in long study hours.

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The son of government school teachers Monika Sarin and Sunit Sarin, Geetansh aspires to become either a cardiologist or a neurologist. With no doctors in his family, he wishes to become the first.

"There has never been a doctor in my family. I always wanted to be the first, and now that dream is coming true," he said. His elder brother is pursuing engineering.

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Geetansh prepared for the examination at Aakash Institute, Jalandhar. He also credits his success to the support of his parents, who, he says, never burdened him with expectations.

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"One thing I believe helped me achieve this success is that my parents never pressured me to score marks. That kept my mind free and allowed me to focus on my preparation," he shared.

Contrary to the common perception that cracking NEET requires studying for endless hours, Geetansh says he maintained a balanced routine.

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"I never studied for very long hours. I studied around five to six hours a day with complete focus and never took unnecessary stress," he said. To minimise distractions, Geetansh stayed away from social media during the crucial years of his preparation.

"I was active on social media till Class 10. In Class 11, I deactivated all my accounts. The day I returned home after my NEET exam, I activated them again," he smiled.

Apart from academics, Geetansh is a badminton player and has represented his school in tournaments. He says sports and music helped him maintain a healthy balance during his preparation.

"Whenever I felt tired or exhausted, I played badminton or listened to music. It helped me refresh my mind," he said.

Following the announcement of the results, Geetansh has been flooded with congratulatory calls and messages from friends and well wishers. "I have been getting calls from my friends since last night. Now, I will go to celebrate with them and party hard," he said.