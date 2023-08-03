Badminton tourney from August 16

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 2

Raizada Hansraj Stadium here is set to host two badminton events this month as the Punjab ranking tournament is slated to start from August 16 and the district championship is scheduled to start from August 24.

Sharing details of the event, former national player and secretary of District Badminton Association Ritin Khanna said, “The four-day ranking event will be for the under-15 and under-17 categories. The event which will conclude on August 19. Over 600 players from across the state will participate in it,” he said.

Khanna added that the players winning in the event will get a chance to play at the national level tournament to be held in Bengaluru. He said over 500 players will be participating in the district tourney to be held for all categories from August 24 to 27.

“There will be 30 events in the district tournament and prizes worth Rs 3 lakh will be distributed,” he said, adding that Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and head of the Jalandhar division of the Indian Oil Corporation Rajan Beri will distribute the prizes on the closing day.