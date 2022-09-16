Bag containing Rs 8L stolen from car in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Two unidentified bike-borne persons made away with a bag containing Rs 8 lakh from a car late Wednesday night.

The incident took place at a petrol pump near the Guru Gobind Singh Avenue. Businessman Sham Kapoor, a resident of Surya Enclave, was on his way back home in his Innova car when he had a flat tyre. He took his car to the petrol pump to have the puncture repaired. He remained seated in the car during the process, while the bag containing cash

was kept in the passenger seat to his left.

While he was engaged in a conversation with the man repairing the puncture, suddenly two bike-borne persons arrived on the scene, opened the door on the left, and made off with the bag. On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot. They scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. The police officials shared that they had got some leads, and that the accused would be nabbed soon.