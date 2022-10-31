 Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman : The Tribune India

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Panel takes exception to non-compliance of order

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Amritsar, has issued a bailable warrant against the Chairman/Executive Officer of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) over the non-compliance of its four-month-old orders related to a complaint filed by an allottee, Pooja Maini, of Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Amritsar, has issued a bailable warrant against the Chairman/Executive Officer of the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) over the non-compliance of its four-month-old orders related to a complaint filed by an allottee, Pooja Maini, of Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave.

Commission president Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra and member Lakhwinder Pal Gill in the previous hearing over the appeal on August 12 had ordered the JIT Chairman/EO to appear before the commission on September 29, however none appeared on behalf of the JIT. The commission then issued bailable warrants against the Chairman/EO for appearance on the next date of hearing, on November 15.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Pooja Maini, a resident of Tandon Nagar in Amritsar, who had purchased a flat in Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave under the 13.97-acre Indra Puram Scheme of the JIT for Rs 3,73,000 in November 2008. The price of the flat was later on increased by Rs 73,500 under the pretext of development of roads, sewerage, parks and other facilities.

She had paid the total amount of Rs 4,46,500 to the JIT in 2008 and the Trust promised to give the possession of the flat with all promised facilities by 2011, but it failed to deliver. In her complaint, she said there was no proper electricity, roads, streetlights and water and sewerage connections at the complex. Besides, the Trust had promised the allottees a separate entrance in the shape of a 40-ft-wide road, but it was just 11-ft, which, too, was lying blocked at present.

Therefore, to seek justice, she filed a case against the JIT in the commission. She said in the judgement in June, the Commission had ordered JIT to refund Rs 4.46 lakh along with nine per cent interest, besides paying Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation to her within one month but the latter failed to comply with the orders.

Directed to appear on November 15

  • In June, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Amritsar, ordered the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) to refund within one month Rs 4.46 lakh along with 9% interest, besides Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation to an Amritsar resident.
  • However, the Trust failed to comply with the orders. The commission has now issued bailable warrants against the JIT Chairman/Executive Officer for appearance on the next date of hearing on November 15

