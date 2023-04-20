Baisakhi festivities at Kanjli on April 22, 23

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, April 19

As an initiative of the district administration, Baisakhi Mela-2023 will be held at Kanjli Wetland on April 22-23 to showcase the heritage of Punjab and develop Kapurthala as a tourism hub. Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said that the fair will boost tourism, it will also inspire the new generation to conserve the environment and connect with their roots.

Taking stock of the arrangements for Baisakhi Mela, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Kanjli Wetland is the lifeline of the district and was recognised as an international wetland in 2002 by the Ramsar Convention, where a large number of migratory birds visit annually.

It may be mentioned here that the mela was organised by the district administration the previous year after a gap of 22 years. It will now be a two-day affair.

Famous Sufi singer Nooran sisters, Master Salim and Dalvinder Dayalpuri will entertain the audience. Folk dances like bhangra, Malwai gidda, wrestling, gatka and live band performances will also be there for the people attending the fair.