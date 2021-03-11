Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 23

After 20 years, the district administration of Kapurthala today organised the ‘Baisakhi Mela’ at the Kanjli Wetland in a bid to revive a tradition which was followed earlier. Held with an aim of conveying the message of conservation of environment, the initiative for reviving the fair was taken by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and the district administration. While the idea of the mela is to make all possible efforts to redevelop the Kanjli wetland as a tourism hub, concerns that it might endanger the Wetland, which is a Ramsar Site, reign heavy among citizens.

While on one hand myriad stalls and an array of cultural events regaled visitors, on the other, the administration failed to care for the conservation of the ecology at the wetland. Despite being a Ramsar site, use of plastic disposables and plates was allowed during the fair at the Kanjli Wetland today. Plastic disposables were strewn right along signboards of the Wetland which asked visitors not to pollute the environs.

While a crane has also begun cleaning of the water hyacinth at the wetland, the tradition of starting the festival should have been held amid follwing of all environmental protocols.

Ecolgist Bageshwar Singh, who has been working at Kanjli for decades, said: “I visted the fair in the evening and a host of disposables were thrown at the site. Plastic disposables should not even been allowed in the vicinity of the Kanji wetland. While reviving the age-old tradition is laudable, Kanjli should not be turned into a site for throwing of plastic trash left over from the fair. I took up the matter with the ADC and officials present after which dustbins were placed at 6 pm. They also said the place would be cleared of plastic waste.”

DC Vishesh Sarangal said the Kanjli Wetland would be developed for shooting of films, songs and music albums by laying special emphasis on cleanliness and its ancient look.Besides other traditional items, products made by Self Help Groups (SHGs) were also on display during the fair to promote antiques and handicrafts. Folk singer Dalwinder Dayalpuri and Sufi Sisters enthralled the audience at the fair. Dayalpuri highlighted the importance of Punjab’s heritage, folk heroes and Baisakhi in his famous songs.