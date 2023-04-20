Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government for completely ignoring the industrialists of Punjab ever since it came to power.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema held a meeting with city industrialists. Cheema had said that his government was formulating a policy for the development of the industry in which NOCs required for all types of industries would be provided under one roof.

Senior Congress leader Bajwa said Cheema, along with AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku, had spared a thought to the woes of industrialists after 13 months. He said the Jalandhar bypoll reminded the AAP of Punjab industrialists. Otherwise, they were never on their agenda.

“Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must tell what has he done so far for the industrialists in Punjab. He has no answer at all,” Bajwa said.

The Opposition leader said ever since CM Mann came to power, he alienated Punjab’s industry and businesses. Instead of saving the industry in the state, he made futile efforts to lure the industrialists from other states. While he was doing the same, Punjab’s industry migrated to UP.

“The only favour AAP has done to the industry was hiking industrial power tariff by 50 paise per unit,” the LoP said sarcastically.