Balachaur SDM leads from front, sets example

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 10

Balachaur SDM Vikramjit Singh Panthey led from the front to get the stormwater drained out from the Chandigarh-Nawanshahr-Jalandhar National Highway here this morning.

Due to torrential rain for the past few days coupled with overflowing water coming from the adjoining hilly areas, the highway was flooded leading to chaos, traffic jam and panic among commuters and residents of nearby villages.

Braving heavy rain and the flooded road, the Balachaur SDM immediately reached the site near Bharthala village. He took stock of the situation and engaged officials concerned to make a pathway to drain out the water into the adjoining Bist Doab canal by breaking the road divider and cleaning siphon. Consequently, water receded and normal flow of traffic could be restored.

The SDM, while talking to the media, said the situation was under control and the entire administration was on its toes to mitigate the sufferings of residents.

“The administration is reaching the sites as soon as a call is received on helpline numbers to provide immediate relief and rescue to people,” he said, adding that teams had been constituted to serve people in distress due to floods.