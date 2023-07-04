Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

Member of Parliament and noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Monday gave November 27 (Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev) as the deadline to officials to make the holy Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi free of pollution.

Reviewing the progress on making the Holy Bein pollution-free, Seechewal directed officials to achieve the goal within the stipulated time-frame and said any inordinate delay would be unwarranted. Two-member committees were also formed across civic bodies by Additional Chief Secretary (Science and Technology) Rahul Tewari on the occasion, to check the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STP).

Seechewal issued directions while chairing a marathon meeting with officials from Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, during which he was accompanied by Tewari and PPCB Chairman Adarsh Goyal.

Notably, the Seechewal-led kar sewa which began on the Bein in 2000 has in the past 23 years seen the revival of the flow of the Bein from the hyacinth-ridden dry bed it once was. However, the incessant dumping of sewage by residential colonies along the the banks of the Bein have been flagged year after year by Seechewal himself. Scores of fish also die in the Bein almost every year on Baisakhi (including in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2022). This year, the fish died during the Baisakhi Mela held by the district administration.

While the deaths occur due to reduced release of water from the Mukerian hydel channel into the Bein (and hence reduced oxygen level), the phenomenon also highlights that the Bein’s flow alone can’t sustain aquatic life unless aided by external flow of fresh water.

Addressing these issues at the meeting today, the MP sought stringent measures from stakeholders to plug the unauthorised waste outlets into both the Kala Sanghian drain and the holy Bein. He said all sources of pollution must be fixed through a coordinated approach by the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Sewerage Board, Drainage Department, and others. He also called for a multi-pronged strategy to combat polluters, including regular checking, sampling and plugging of untreated sewerage discharge into the drain.

Seechewal also called for stern action against dairies throwing waste directly into the Kala Sanghian drain.

Tewari directed the officials to constitute a two-member committee in each council and corporation to check the functioning of STPs as per prescribed norms. He further added that the committee would submit a written report with respect to the operation of STPs which would be cross-checked by the other officials so that proper transparency can be ensured in checking and testing.

PPCB member-secretary GS Majithia, Additional Deputy Commissioners Jasbir Singh, Rahul Chhaba, Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, MC Commissioner, Kapurthala, Anupam Kaler, Superintending Engineer, PPCB, Karunesh Garg were among the officials present in the meeting.

