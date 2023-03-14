Balloon coated with drug alternative to stent: Expert

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 13

“A special drug-coated balloon is emerging as an alternative to stents in opening narrowed or blocked heart blood vessels in several cases. It’s a new technique but further studies are required to observe a long-term follow-up period of at least three to four years,” said Dr Bernardo Cortese, director of cardiac cath lab and interventional cardiology at Clinical San Carlo, Milano, Italy. He was addressing a workshop held recently at the Ivy Hospital.