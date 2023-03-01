Ban illegal online sale of medicines: Chemists' assn

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

The Hoshiarpur District Chemist Association, under the chairmanship of district president Raman Kapoor, submitted a demand letter against the illegal sale of medicines online, to ZLO Rajesh Suri and District Drug Officers Parminder Singh and Manpreet Singh.

Raman Kapoor asked the ZLO to ban the sale of medicines online and to take strict action against erring companies.

Association general secretary Raman Kumar, Ravi Shankar Nanda, Rajinder Singh Rana, Manjinder Singh Khalsa, Narinder Singh and other chemists were also present on the occasion.