Ban illegal online sale of medicines: Chemists' assn

Hoshiarpur, February 28
The Hoshiarpur District Chemist Association, under the chairmanship of district president Raman Kapoor, submitted a demand letter against the illegal sale of medicines online, to ZLO Rajesh Suri and District Drug Officers Parminder Singh and Manpreet Singh.
Raman Kapoor asked the ZLO to ban the sale of medicines online and to take strict action against erring companies.
Association general secretary Raman Kumar, Ravi Shankar Nanda, Rajinder Singh Rana, Manjinder Singh Khalsa, Narinder Singh and other chemists were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...