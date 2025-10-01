Ban imposed on stubble burning in Kapurthala

In a significant move aimed at curbing environmental pollution and mitigating the damage to wildlife and crops, the District Magistrate of Kapurthala, Amit Kumar Panchal, has imposed a ban on the burning of paddy straw, stubble and other agricultural residues under the provisions of Section 163 of the Indian National Security Act-2023.

The decision, announced by District Magistrate Panchal, comes in the wake of growing concerns about the harmful effects of crop residue burning, commonly practiced by farmers after harvesting. Often, farmers set the leftover straw and stubble in the fields on fire, a practice that not only contributes to air pollution but also poses a significant threat to the surrounding environment, wildlife and standing crops. Furthermore, the burning of straw has been found to damage roadside vegetation and trees.

Under this directive, the burning of paddy straw, stubble and other crop residues, commonly referred to as “parali” or “naad”, is prohibited within the jurisdiction of Kapurthala district. This step has been deemed essential to safeguard the environment, protect wildlife and prevent the risk of fire spreading to nearby agricultural lands, particularly those with standing crops. The potential destruction of roadside plants and trees due to uncontrolled fires has also raised concerns among environmentalists.

The ban will remain in effect until November 17, 2025. Authorities have urged farmers to adopt alternative methods for disposing of crop residue, including the use of machinery for mulching, composting and other eco-friendly practices that do not harm the environment. The move is also part of a broader initiative to ensure better air quality and reduce the incidents of smog and poor visibility, particularly during the winter months when air pollution peaks.

In addition to protecting the environment, the district administration has emphasised that this ban will help in preserving public health and minimising the risk of accidental fires that can endanger human lives, livestock and infrastructure.

District authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the ban. Farmers and the public are encouraged to cooperate with local authorities and adopt sustainable practices to manage agricultural waste effectively.

This ban is expected to have a positive long-term impact on both the ecological balance and public health in Kapurthala, while setting an example for other regions struggling with similar environmental issues.