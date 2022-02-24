Mairi Fair: Ban on entry of devotees coming on goods vehicles

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 23

From March 10 onwards, there will be a ban on the entry of devotees coming on goods vehicles to the Baba Vadbhag Singh’s holy fair at Mairi village on the Himachal Pradesh border. Action will be taken against owners, who will ferry devotees on goods vehicles. As per rules, devotees will not be allowed to go further in goods vehicles through any entrance of the Una district.

Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Una, informed, “Such people will not be allowed to go beyond the limits of the Una district in goods vehicles. Adequate police force will be deployed at the inter-state barrier to stop them from moving towards Mairi village in goods vehicles.”

A large number of devotees from Punjab, Haryana and other states of North India come in trucks and tractor-trailers to attend the Baba Vadbhag Singh’s mela.

The DC appealed to all devotees to travel in buses and avoid coming on goods vehicles. He said the fair would be held at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh, Mairi village, from March 10 to 21, for which the ADC, Una, would be the mela officer, the SDM, Amb, would be the additional mela officer, while the Additional Superintendent of Police would be the mela police officer and the DSP, Amb, the assistant mela police officer.

During the fair, a flag ceremony would be held on March 18, the DC added. Prasad would be distributed at 2 pm on March 20, the DC said. All devotees should follow the Covid norms and not use polythene, the DC added. —