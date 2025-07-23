Ban on firearms in Kapurthala villages ahead of rural polls

Advertisement
In view of the upcoming panchayat byelections, Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal has imposed a ban on carrying firearms and other weapons in public in select villages across the district. The order is intended to ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.
The restriction applies specifically to villages where elections are being held to fill vacant positions of sarpanchs and panchs.
