DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Ban on firearms in Kapurthala villages ahead of rural polls

Ban on firearms in Kapurthala villages ahead of rural polls

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:21 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

In view of the upcoming panchayat byelections, Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal has imposed a ban on carrying firearms and other weapons in public in select villages across the district. The order is intended to ensure the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

Advertisement

The restriction applies specifically to villages where elections are being held to fill vacant positions of sarpanchs and panchs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts