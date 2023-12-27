Ban on movement of cattle herd violated

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, December 26

The order of the Jalandhar DC banning the movement of cattle in herds has remained confined to paper as members of the Gujjar community graze their animals on roads, canals, and other places.

DC Vishesh Sarangal, in his order issued some time ago, had said that the general public and social associations had brought to his notice that many people, especially those in rural areas, roam around with cattle herds.

The order said that this results in unwanted obstruction in traffic and accidents.

The order said that these herds destroy saplings planted on roadsides by the forest department and also crops. It says that this also affects the Swachch campaign launched by the Prime Minister.

Bhupinder Kumar alias Sonu, a Nurmahal-based social activist, said he and other residents had lodged many complaints against the movement of animals in herds in rural and urban areas under the Nurmahal police station, but to no avail.

