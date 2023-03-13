Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

A 30-year-old man, identified as Amrik Ram, a native of Banga, allegedly died by suicide while live-casting on Facebook, citing his failed love marriage the reason behind taking this extreme step.

The incident came to light late Saturday night after Amrik fell ill at the Jalandhar bus stand. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital by some passersby, where he breathed his last.

As per the police, Amrik consumed some poisonous substance during his Facebook live. They said the family members of the deceased had no idea how he reached Jalandhar and from where he took the bus. “He was sitting in the bus when he started vomiting. Seeing his ailing health, the passersby took him to the Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment,” they added.

Meanwhile, in his Facebook live, Amrik had accused his wife Anju, a resident of Jaitewali village in Jalandhar, for his death. He said he got married to Anju some two years ago but after marriage, the latter started harassing him.

Amrik’s family members, who came to the city today to take his body, said their son was in depression. They blamed his wife and her parents for their son’s death, saying they were mentally harassing him and were threatening to implicate him in false cases.

Division Number 6 SHO Sukhdev Singh said on the basis of the live video and complaint received from the deceased family members, they had registered an abetment to suicide case against Anju. He said a police team would be sent to the victim’s native village to gather more information in the case, and accordingly action would be taken.

Was upset at failed marriage

