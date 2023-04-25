Banga patwari dismissed

Nawanshahar, April 24
The district administration terminated the services of a contractual Patwari posted in Banga sub-division on Monday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma said acting swiftly after a video went viral, in which patwari Amarjit Singh, posted in Khotheran circle of Banga sub-division, was seen accepting money from a woman, his services were immediately terminated.
ADC Verma further said the Banga SDM had been entrusted with the task of a thorough inquiry and the next course of action. He said the SDM had been asked to submit an inquiry report within two weeks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Operation Kaveri: 2 aircraft & one ship to rescue 3K from Sudan
Heavy fighting a challenge | No food or water
India, China fail to break impasse over Depsang
Will continue talks via diplomatic & military channels: MEA