Banga patwari dismissed

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahar, April 24

The district administration terminated the services of a contractual Patwari posted in Banga sub-division on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rajiv Verma said acting swiftly after a video went viral, in which patwari Amarjit Singh, posted in Khotheran circle of Banga sub-division, was seen accepting money from a woman, his services were immediately terminated.

ADC Verma further said the Banga SDM had been entrusted with the task of a thorough inquiry and the next course of action. He said the SDM had been asked to submit an inquiry report within two weeks.