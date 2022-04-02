Bangladesh Ambassador opens Bangabandhu Corner at LPU

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

Marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ was established at the multi-storey central library of Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Friday. High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran inaugurated the corner.

On this eve, ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebrations were also held for Independence Day of Bangladesh, freedom of Bangladesh and the 50 years of Bangladesh-India friendship amid diplomatic ties. Rajya Sabha Member and Chancellor of LPU Ashok Mittal presided over the multifaceted celebrative occasion. An MoU was also signed between LPU and High Commission of Bangladesh in India to further seek the possibility of the established corner eventually be converted into a centre at LPU. It also covered student and faculty exchange and research programmes.

Addressing the national and international students and faculty members at LPU’s auditorium, Imran shared the history of independence of Bangladesh and the role of India for the same. He also stressed on the good relations with the neighbouring countries. He motivated Bangladeshi students at LPU to utilise the best facilities being provided to them at the campus. He also wanted them to be true brand ambassadors of Bangladesh in India and bring both countries-India and Bangladesh- more close. He also thanked LPU Management for their great support in establishing Bangabandhu Corner at its campus.

Chancellor Mittal thanked the high-profiled delegation on visiting the campus and shared about the good relations between India and Bangladesh, and the increasing economy of Bangladesh. He anticipated that the ‘Corner’ will help students from all across the country and 50-plus countries, studying at LPU, to know more about Bangladesh, its culture and traditions. LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal was also present on this occasion.

Prior to this, vice president at LPU Aman Mittal, who is also at the helm of international affairs at LPU, thanked all of the high profiled guests. The established ‘Bangabandhu Corner’ has a life-size portrait of Bangabandhu; various copies of the books written by Bangabandhu, including “Unfinished Memoirs”, “Prison Diaries” and more. Alongside other books on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh history, culture, and socio-economic development are also on the library shelves.

During the celebrations two special troupes of artists from Bangladesh-Surma Ancholic and Srishti Cultural Centre from Dhaka- and Bangladeshi students studying at LPU performed cultural programmes based on India and Bangladesh and their friendship. Around 750 Bangladeshi students have been on the rolls of LPU so far, which seems to be the highest number on a single campus outside Bangladesh.