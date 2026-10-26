Bangladesh hockey captain Ashraful Islam reveals how Harmanpreet Singh helped him improve drag-flicking

Ashraful Islam, captain of the Bangladesh national field hockey team, recalled how his Indian counterpart, Harmanpreet Singh, offered him valuable tips on drag-flicking during the Asian Games in Japan.

Speaking at a press conference featuring the captains of six Asian teams — South Korea, China, Japan, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh — Ashraful described himself as a huge fan of Harmanpreet and shared his experience of interacting with the Indian skipper.

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“I am a huge fan of India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh. During the Asian Games in Japan, I asked him how I could improve my drag-flicking, and he gave me some valuable tips. We have studied them a lot. Hopefully, we will play well here in Punjab,” Ashraful said.

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South Korea’s captain also identified India as the strongest team in the Champions Trophy, highlighting the challenge the Indian side poses to its opponents.

Earlier, Malaysia captain Marhan Jalil had also described Harmanpreet as one of India’s most dangerous players, highlighting his exceptional ability as a penalty-corner specialist.