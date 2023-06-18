Bank distributes saplings on anniv

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 17

State Bank of India’s Samriddhi branch celebrated its eighth year of establishment. Branch manager Pawan Bassi took the initiative of distributing saplings to the bank’s customers.

He gave a total of 100 saplings to them and exhorted them to make the environment of the city clean and green.

Naresh Kumar, Mamta, Dharampal, Shelly Gupta, Jitender Pal Kaur and Jasvir Singh from SBI Wealth, and customers Devendra Arora, Raman Kapoor, Sunil Trehan, Rakesh Chawla, Avinash Shahi and others were present on the occasion.

Bassi said the branch had completed its eight years and throughout this period, it had got the support and love of its customers.

He told customers about the important banking schemes of the SBI, took their suggestions and discussed with them many customer service issues, so that the customer service of the branch can be improved further.