Bank manager robbed of cash, mobile phones

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 8

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching Rs 40,000 in cash and two mobile handsets from a bank manager.

Amit Nagar, a resident of Shankar village, complained to the police that he works as a chief manager of a private bank at Uppal Jagir village under Nurmahal police station and was going to attend his office on his moped when two motorcycle-borne unidentified miscreants waylaid him near Sarinh village on the morning of June 7 and snatched his purse containing the cash and two mobile handsets including an iPhone at the point of a sharp-edged weapon and assaulted him before fleeing.

Investigating Officer Lovleen Kumar said that a case under Sections 323 and 379-B of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.

Incidents of snatching and looting are increasing day by day in rural as well as urban areas due to lack of regular police patrolling.