Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar, October 20

The gory details of the triple murder by a young son of his own parents and brother is set to go down in the history as one of the most heinous and unconscionable acts of crime committed in Jalandhar.

Triple murder suspect in custody of the Jalandhar (Rural) police on Friday. Tribune photo

Arrested late night for murder of his father Jagbir Singh (52), mother Amritpal Kaur (50) and his elder brother Gagandeep Singh (32), suspect Harpreet Singh used two weapons to kill his family. He had planned to set his own house on fire to destroy all evidence of the crime.

As if this was not enough, after snuffing out the lives of his loved ones, he casually sauntered into a movie theatre to watch a film.

A day after he brutally murdered his parents and brother over a property dispute, the Jalandhar (Rural) police on Friday, registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh (30) under Sections 302 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Lambra police station.

The murders took place on Thursday afternoon. The word of the murders spread late last evening after which Harpreet was arrested in the wee hours of Friday.

As per details revealed by the police, the murders might have been planned days before. Had the house caught fire as planned by Harpreet, he might have walked free, but the fate had other plans. The fire that he had painstakingly planned never happened.

A married man with two kids, Hapreet, who worked as a security guard at a local bank, used not one, but two weapons to murder his parents and brother.

The police on Friday recovered both the murder weapons from Harpreet that include a double barrel gun, a .22 bore rifle and three fired rounds.

As per the police, Harpreet murdered his parents and brother late yesterday afternoon after his wife and two kids left for her parental house at Mithapur last morning.

Mukhvinder Singh, SSP, Jalandhar, said during investigation, the triple murder suspect told the police that he killed his kin after he was angered by his father for not transferring the eight marla Tower Enclave house in which they lived in his name.

After murders, Harpreet left on burners of the gas stove and placed a burning candle nearby cylinder at home to ensure that an eventual blast would remove all evidence. After this, Harpreet sauntered into a mall in Jalandhar to watch a film titled ‘Fukrey’.

Balbir Singh, DSP, Kartarpur, said, “After carrying out murders on late Thursday afternoon in his wife’s absence, Harpreet went to a mall around 6 to 7 pm and sat there for the 9 pm show of the film ‘Fukrey’. He came out of the mall after watching the film for half-an-hour. As per investigation, his wife is not aware of her husband’s intentions.”

Harpreet also told the police that his father and brother had ill intentions towards his wife, but it could not be verified, the DSP said.

The police said as per neighbours, Harpreet often fought at home over property. He interacted very little with neighbours. Harpreet has been remanded to three-day police custody.