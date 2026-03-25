Banker-turned-farmer honoured for promoting chemical-free agriculture

Turning his long-cherished dream into reality, progressive farmer Surjit Singh Bimbh from Hoshiarpur has emerged as a torchbearer of organic farming, earning recognition at the Kisan Mela organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

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Bimbh was conferred the CRI Pumps Award for outstanding farmer adopting organic farming techniques. The award was presented by Bhagwant Singh Mann, in the presence of Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, noted agricultural scientist Gurdev Singh Khush and PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal.

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A native of village Birampur in Hoshiarpur-I block, Bimbh’s journey into organic farming began after his retirement as deputy general manager from a public sector bank in 2015. An alumnus of PAU, he completed his MSc in Agronomy in 1978 and had even pursued PhD studies before joining banking service.

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Motivated by a desire to promote chemical-free food, he established “Bimbh Natural Farm” and now practices organic cultivation on 15 acres. His farm produces a diverse range of crops, including wheat, particularly the traditional ‘Sona Moti’ variety, turmeric, pulses such as urad, rajma and moong, along with garlic, onion, potato and radish.

“Its a long cherished dream come true,” said Bimbh, reflecting on the recognition. “My main focus has always been to provide consumers with the right things to eat, food that is free from pesticides and harmful additives.”

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A standout feature of his farm is an on-site organic jaggery and brown sugar unit, where production follows traditional methods. His sugarcane, grown on a large portion of the farm using the bed technique, is processed entirely within the farm premises.

“We produce only as much as the demand is there, not more than 15–20 per cent extra,” he explained. “In fact, the jaggery and brown sugar we produced this year was already booked in February and has been completely sold.”

Bimbh emphasised that his mission extends beyond farming. “My mission is simple, to eat right and make the right things available to people,” he added.

Congratulating the awardee, Dr Maninder Singh Bons, associate director (Training) at PAU-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Hoshiarpur, said Bimbh’s work exemplifies the growing shift towards sustainable agriculture. “Farmers like Surjit Singh Bimbh are leading by example by adopting organic practices that not only conserve natural resources but also respond to the rising demand for safe and nutritious food,” he said.

Another farmer from the district, Sandeep Singh of village Chakk Mallan, was also honoured for adopting modern agricultural machinery and promoting mechanisation in farming.

The annual Kisan Mela at PAU recognises farmers across Punjab who demonstrate innovation, sustainability and excellence in agriculture and allied sectors, inspiring others to follow progressive and environmentally responsible practices.