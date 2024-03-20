Banks directed to take steps to check illegal movement of cash

Hoshiarpur, March 19
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal held a meeting with bank officials and gave them instructions regarding the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections. She said the model code of conduct had been implemented by the Election Commission. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken now to stop the illegal movement of cash from banks.
The District Election Officer said all banks of the district were required to open a separate bank account for candidates. Dedicated counters should be opened for it and there should be no delay in opening their bank accounts.
She said the bank should send reports regarding suspicious transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh. It should be ensured that during the next two months, no amount of more than Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the accounts of any bank. Mittal said banks should also ensure that cash vans of outsourced agencies under any circumstances do not carry cash belonging to any third party. Whenever cash was carried, it was mandatory for them to have the documents issued by the banks and employees in cash vans must have their identity cards. Bank officials were also introduced to the Election Seizure Management System.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...