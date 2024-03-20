Banks directed to take steps to check illegal movement of cash

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 19

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Komal Mittal held a meeting with bank officials and gave them instructions regarding the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections. She said the model code of conduct had been implemented by the Election Commission. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken now to stop the illegal movement of cash from banks.

The District Election Officer said all banks of the district were required to open a separate bank account for candidates. Dedicated counters should be opened for it and there should be no delay in opening their bank accounts.

She said the bank should send reports regarding suspicious transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh. It should be ensured that during the next two months, no amount of more than Rs 1 lakh was transferred to the accounts of any bank. Mittal said banks should also ensure that cash vans of outsourced agencies under any circumstances do not carry cash belonging to any third party. Whenever cash was carried, it was mandatory for them to have the documents issued by the banks and employees in cash vans must have their identity cards. Bank officials were also introduced to the Election Seizure Management System.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha