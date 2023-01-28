Banned Chinese string leaves 2 badly injured

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 27
Two persons sustained serious injuries after they were injured by plastic kite-flying string here yesterday. Sahil (18), a Garhshankar resident, was riding a scooter when he got injured because of the string near Basra Palace here. He received cuts on his mouth and head.
Passers-by took him to the civil hospital, where he received 32 stitches on his mouth and neck. SMO Dr Lehmber Ram said his condition was stable. In another incident, Ajay of Fateh Singh Nagar in Phagwara received a cut on his nose and was admitted to the civil hospital for the treatment.
Although the local administration had recently announced that it would keep an eye on those flying kites with the banned string through drones, but ground reality tells a different story.
Girish Sharma, a social activist, said kite flyers had been using the string with impunity and were least bothered about the harm
it does. Meanwhile, the Phagwara police have arrested two persons and recovered spools of the banned string in huge quantity from their possession.
