Bar Assn demands five-day week

Phagwara, July 30
All lawyers, who are members of the Phagwara Bar Association, observed a complete strike today in support of their long-pending five-day week demand.
Bar Association vice-president Ashish Sharma and senior advocate Lalit Chopra said the state unit had been demanding for a long time that the court work should be limited from Monday to Friday so that lawyers had enough time to prepare for cases during the two-day break on Saturday and Sunday.
They said the Punjab and Haryana High Court should consider the genuine demand of the lawyers.
Bar Association general secretary Harinder Kaul, finance secretary Puneet Sharma, Rupinderpal Kaur, Rajni Bala, Rajneesh Walia, Gurpreet Kaur, Ravinder Sharma (Neeta), Abhishek Kaushal, Jatinder Thakur, Rajeev Sharma, Manpreet Kaur, Sunita Basra, Rajat Kumar, Kamaljeet, Neetu Kumari, Gagandeep Singh, Ravindra Kaur and Renu Kumari were among the lawyers, who participated in the strike and demanded five-day-week court work.
