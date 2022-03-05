back home

Barely escaped death, says city youth on return from war zone

Narrates arduous journey he undertook to reach Poland border

Milap Singh, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, with his family in Jalandhar on Friday. Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 4

Milap Singh, a 23-year-old Jalandhar resident and final-year MBBS student of Kharkiv Medical University, returned home safely from the war-ravaged Ukraine on Thursday night.

Milap says he is trying to recover from the mental torture he faced throughout his journey. Now he is worried about the safety of his friends still stranded in bunkers and different borders of Ukraine.

Happy to be back home: Sumit Nagrath

  • Another city-based resident Sumit Nagrath, a medical student at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University, Ukraine, said he was happy and relieved that he has safely reached his home on Friday night
  • Narrating his ordeal he said: “There were long queues everywhere be it ATMs or grocery shops. Living in a bunker was no less than a torture. But thanks to Indian immigration consultants and Ukraine consultants at Vinnytsia, who arranged a bus for us and we safely made it to the Romania border”
  • He further said at the border, there was a huge crowd, but fortunately he crossed over with no difficulty. “Once I entered Romania, all arrangements were in place and we were given food, shelter and all the help,” he added

Sharing his ordeal of escape and survival in war-torn Ukraine with The Tribune, Milap said he was sleeping in his apartment when news of Ukraine being invaded by Russian forces spread on February 24.

“Our university management raised an alarm and asked us to pack our essentials as we could be in trouble soon. At the same time, our WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages and we started receiving calls from our families and they asked us to stay inside as Russia had already begun military operations in the country,” he said.

We students are staring at a bleak future as we have no idea if we’ll ever get our medical degrees.

I am a final-year student. I would have come back as a doctor in June if this war had not taken place. I am happy to be back and to have survived a war but I am equally stressed as I have no clarity about my medical degree or future. —Milap Singh, Ukraine returnee

“I was with my four-five friends in our PG room. We all were literally numbed. We had no idea of what was happening outside and then the university authorities asked us to shift to bunkers to save our lives,” said Milap, adding that it was the moment when their struggle for survival started.

“We were asked to shift to the bunkers. Some took shelter inside metro tunnels while others moved to their building basements. I took refuge along with my friends at a metro station close to the building I was staying in. Most of the time we stayed in the bunker, but whenever we ran short of food or water or we have to use washroom or charge our phones, we took the risk of going back to our apartment,” he said.

He further said the situation was very alarming as they could hear the sound of bomb blasts and shelling throughout the day. “We even heard the sounds of Russian tanks rolling past close to our bunker,” he added.

“When we heard the news of our university student killed in bombing and the Russian military taking over Kharkiv, we finally decided to step out and take the risk,” said Milap, adding that they made all attempts to seek help from the Indian Embassy, but they never responded to their calls or messages. “We six friends walked for nearly eight to nine km to reach the Kharkiv rail station. We saw dead bodies of military personnel on the way to the railway station. The building was in flames and there was silence all around, but we kept moving as we desperately wanted to board a train to Lviv,” he said.

He said there were thousands of students and Ukraine citizens at the railway station and boarding a train was really a tough task. “It took us 33 hours in train to reach Lviv and then we hired a taxi from there to reach the Poland border,” he added.

“As we reached the Poland border early in the morning around 4am, we easily crossed over. Once we entered Poland territory, the Indian Embassy officials were present there and then the journey was smooth,” Milap said.

Meanwhile, Milap’s parents, who couldn’t control their emotions, said, “Our son has come back from hell. We just can’t express how we are feeling. We are really proud of him that he sailed through difficult times and managed things on his own,” they said.

