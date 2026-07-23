Basti Sensian Sarpanch suspended over unauthorised demolition of pond wall

The sarpanch of Basti Sensian village, Kamaljit Kaur, has been suspended by Uma Shankar, Director of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, for allegedly demolishing a village pond wall without obtaining prior departmental approval. The action follows a complaint filed by former sarpanch and village nambardar Jatinder Jyoti, who alleged that the wall of a village pond had been demolished without the department’s approval. Following the complaint, the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Garhshankar, conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Hoshiarpur, who subsequently forwarded it to the Director of the

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Rural Development and Panchayats Department.

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During the proceedings, Kaur reportedly assured the department that the wall would be rebuilt. Although the wall was reconstructed, the complainant lodged another complaint, alleging that the original 18-inch-thick wall had been replaced with a nine-inch-thick wall.

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Acting on the fresh complaint, the Director ordered another inspection, and officials confirmed in their report that the reconstructed wall was only nine inches thick instead of the original 18.

Based on the inquiry findings, the Director issued suspension orders through Letter 2101-03 dated July 22, 2026, removing Kamaljit Kaur from the post of sarpanch.

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The department also directed that the Gram Panchayat’s records, funds, and assets be handed over to a panch chosen by the remaining elected members. In addition, all Gram Panchayat bank accounts operated under the sarpanch’s authority have been ordered to be frozen until further instructions, and officials have been directed to complete the transfer of charge and submit a compliance report. Confirming the development, BDPO Manjinder Kaur said the sarpanch had first demolished the wall without departmental approval and later reconstructed it with a reduced thickness despite directions from the authorities.