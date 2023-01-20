Bathinda police arrest man from Guru Nanak Nagar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 19

Bathinda police conducted a raid at a house in Guru Nanak Nagar here on Thursday morning, and arrested a person identified as Amarjit Nagra.

Division Number 1 SHO Jitender Kumar said a few days ago three smugglers were arrested by the Bathinda police and a huge cache of weapons and heroin was recovered from their possession.

The SHO said the vehicle used in the crime was in the name of Amarjit Nagra, therefore, the Bathinda police were looking out for him. “The local police and a team of Bathinda police conducted a raid at the residence of Amarjit Nagra today morning, and arrested him from there. The Bathinda police team had taken him along for further investigation in the case”, he added.