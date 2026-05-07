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Home / Jalandhar / Bathing banned in Sutlej, Bist Doab canal in Nawanshahr

Bathing banned in Sutlej, Bist Doab canal in Nawanshahr

Violators to be punished

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 08:55 PM May 07, 2026 IST
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District Magistrate of Nawanshahr Gulpreet Singh Aulakh has issued orders prohibiting bathing in the Sutlej and the Bist Doab canal.

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The orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in view of repeated incidents of people venturing into deep waters and drowning while bathing at these locations.

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The District Magistrate stated that such unfortunate incidents cause immense grief not only to the affected families, but also to the district administration. Keeping public safety in mind, the administration has deemed it necessary to impose the restriction.

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He further warned that anyone found violating the orders and bathing in the river or canal may face legal action and the police department can register cases against violators as per the law.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force till July 4.

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