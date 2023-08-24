 Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath : The Tribune India

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Villagers say it brought hunger to animals, face shortage of fodder

Animals at a flooded Baupur Mand area in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala. Photos: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 23

Villages of Baupur Mand are currently battling the aftermath of relentless floods that have left a trail of destruction in their wake. The floods have not only wreaked havoc on homes and infrastructure but have also posed a dire challenge to the local livestock and their owners in terms of survival.

Cattle sheds damaged

The flooding has resulted in significant damage to cattle sheds in the villages, leaving them submerged and unusable. This has not only left the villagers grappling with the loss of their shelter but also sparked concerns about the safety and well-being of their livestock.

A cattle shed submerged in floodwaters.

Adding to the woes of villagers, the shortage of fodder has exacerbated the already serious situation. The scarcity of space due to the flooding has also compounded the problem as people struggle to find safe and dry areas to protect their animals.

Limited space available

We’re doing our best to adapt, but the limited space makes every challenge even more formidable. My furniture is kept on the rooftop and even my family members are staying there. I don’t have much space left on my rooftop. Therefore, I had no option but to leave my cattle in the cowshed on the ground floor, which is inundated with water.

—Amrik Singh, a resident

In an attempt to safeguard their livestock, many residents have resorted to desperate measures. With their houses inundated, they have ingeniously tied their livestock on the roads and bridges, while some have relocated them to safer areas outside the villages.

“The floods have brought more than just water, they’ve brought hunger to our animals,” said Shanti Devi, a village elder. She said the fodder they had painstakingly gathered at their homes had been devoured by the floodwaters. With dwindling supplies, the health and survival of their livestock were at stake.

Animals tied on a bridge leading to Baupur Mand in Sultanpur Lodhi.

“We have already endured immense suffering, and losing our cattle would be a devastating blow,” she added.

Amrik Singh, another resident, said: “We’re doing our best to adapt, but the limited space makes every challenge even more formidable. My furniture is kept on the rooftop and even my family members are staying there. I don’t have much space left on my rooftop. Therefore, I had no option but to leave my cattle in the cowshed on the ground floor, which is inundated with water. As villagers, we find ourselves in the midst of a battle for survival, praying not only for ourselves but also for those affected by these devastating floods.”

