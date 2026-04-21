BBMB cricket tourney begins at Talwara; Power Wing team start with 39-run win

The Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament and Athletics Competitions organised by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) commenced on Monday at Talwara, with a strong start marked by an emphatic victory for the Power Wing team.

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The opening cricket match, played at the Nursery Ground, saw the Power Wing team defeat the Chief Engineer Office team by a convincing margin of 39 runs. Batting first, the Power Wing posted an impressive total of 188 runs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, the Chief Engineer Office team managed 149 runs for seven wickets in the allotted 16 overs, falling short of the target.

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The tournament was formally inaugurated by Deputy Chief Engineer Vimal Kumar Meena, who emphasised the importance of sports in fostering participation and engagement among employees. The event features both cricket matches and athletics competitions and will continue until April 27.

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According to Executive Engineer Township Rabinder Singh, two cricket matches will be played daily during the tournament. Superintendent Engineer (Power Wing) Ajit Kumar Bhatti highlighted that such sporting events help strengthen teamwork, discipline and overall personality development among employees.

The tournament has begun on a competitive note, with the Power Wing team setting an early benchmark through their all-round performance in the opening match.