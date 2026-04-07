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Home / Jalandhar / BBMB installs early warning system along Beas

BBMB installs early warning system along Beas

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Our Correspondent
Talwara (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:11 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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Chief Engineer, BBMB Talwara, and other officials during the inauguration of the early warning system (EWS) device.
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The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has installed an advanced early warning system (EWS) along the Beas to ensure timely alerts for residents during the release of excess water from Pong Dam.

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The system was inaugurated online by BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi. With this initiative, people living along the riverbanks will now receive immediate warnings, helping them take prompt safety measures.

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A total of six systems have been installed under the project. Tripathi said earlier BBMB teams along with the local administration had to visit villages and alert residents using loudspeakers. Although public address systems were in place, the process was time-consuming and increased the risk of accidents. The newly installed system will now deliver instant alerts, significantly improving response time and public safety.

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He reiterated BBMB’s commitment to public welfare, stating that the project has been implemented in the larger interest of the people living in vulnerable areas.

Chief Engineer Rakesh Gupta said six units have been installed across a stretch of about 50 km, from the 52 gate barrage to Mirthal. The locations include Pekhan, Sansarpur Terrace, the right side of Shah Barrage, Riali (Fatehpur), Bela Sariyana (Mukerian), Parol (Indora), and near Arni University, Indora.

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