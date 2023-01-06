Bearing the brunt of cold

These have been no-sun-days for Jalandharites. Even as the sun tries hard to sneak out through the layers of clouds, only some light sans any brightness is visible in the afternoon. Maximum day temperature this week remained between 13 to 15° C.

Clad in layers of woollens and blankets, passengers wait for a train at Jalandhar city railway station on a cold day.

All winter clothing including beanies, mufflers, hoodies, thick jackets, woollen socks, gloves and gum boots is out. Commuting has become difficult, especially for those using bikes and scooters. Owing to fog and poor visibility, there have been several accidents on highways this week.

Sizzling hot gajrela and gulab jamun from a 48-yr-old cart is a treat for every Jalandhar resident.

The decision of the state government to extend holidays in all schools of Punjab has come as a big relief for the schoolchildren and their parents. Even the colleges are off colour because of the winter break till Lohri next week.

Roasted groundnuts and gajak being sold at a shop in Jalandhar.

Employees of banks, government and private offices have been using heaters and blowers to keep themselves warm, whereas workers have been using traditional means like burning coal and wood to get some heat, lighting up bonfires and angithis.

A 75-year-old shop selling flavoured hot milk at Bhagat S Chowk in Jalandhar gets several customers in winter season.

All those who have to start their work early in the morning, that too out in the open, like farmers, milkmen and newspaper hawkers have to face the harshest face of winter. This, however, has been a good season for those selling woollens, blankets, quilts, geysers, peanuts, eggs, chicken, soups etc.

Trains chug in slowly through the fog affecting the schedule of the rail traffic in the region.

Passengers face difficulty as the trains get delayed owing to poor visibility due to fog during winter.

Birds enjoy some warmth amid extremely cold weather as sun tries to pierce through a thick blanket of clouds in Jalandhar on an afternoon.

A farmer getting produce from his fields on a horse cart in a village near Jalandhar.

