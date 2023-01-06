 BEARING THE BRUNT OF COLD : The Tribune India

BEARING THE BRUNT OF COLD

With mercury dipping to the lowest point of 2 oC this week, lensman Sarabjit Singh and correspondent Deepkamal Kaur give a pictoral insight on how people cope with biting cold in the city and its suburbs.

BUNDLED UP Wrapped in woollen caps and warm jackets, a woman and her children brave the biting cold in Jalandhar on a chilly day.



These have been no-sun-days for Jalandharites. Even as the sun tries hard to sneak out through the layers of clouds, only some light sans any brightness is visible in the afternoon. Maximum day temperature this week remained between 13 to 15° C.

Clad in layers of woollens and blankets, passengers wait for a train at Jalandhar city railway station on a cold day.

All winter clothing including beanies, mufflers, hoodies, thick jackets, woollen socks, gloves and gum boots is out. Commuting has become difficult, especially for those using bikes and scooters. Owing to fog and poor visibility, there have been several accidents on highways this week.

Sizzling hot gajrela and gulab jamun from a 48-yr-old cart is a treat for every Jalandhar resident.

The decision of the state government to extend holidays in all schools of Punjab has come as a big relief for the schoolchildren and their parents. Even the colleges are off colour because of the winter break till Lohri next week.

Roasted groundnuts and gajak being sold at a shop in Jalandhar.

Employees of banks, government and private offices have been using heaters and blowers to keep themselves warm, whereas workers have been using traditional means like burning coal and wood to get some heat, lighting up bonfires and angithis.

A 75-year-old shop selling flavoured

hot milk at Bhagat S Chowk in Jalandhar gets several customers in winter season.

All those who have to start their work early in the morning, that too out in the open, like farmers, milkmen and newspaper hawkers have to face the harshest face of winter. This, however, has been a good season for those selling woollens, blankets, quilts, geysers, peanuts, eggs, chicken, soups etc.

Trains chug in slowly through the fog affecting the schedule of the rail traffic in

the region.

Passengers face difficulty as the trains get delayed owing to poor visibility due to fog during winter.
Birds enjoy some warmth amid extremely cold weather as sun tries to pierce through a thick blanket of clouds in Jalandhar on an afternoon.
A farmer getting produce from his fields on a horse cart in a village near Jalandhar.

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

