Beas wreaks havoc in Mand area

Tanda (Hoshiarpur), Aug 16
Water released from the Pong dam into the Beas had caused massive destruction in the Mand area of Tanda. As a result, thousands of acres of farmlands in several villages of the Tanda Mand area had been submerged.
The Beas water had reached the Dhussi bundh, affecting thousands of acres of crops. Abdullahpur was the most affected village and people were living in camps on the river banks as the houses had submerged in water.
Today, efforts were being made to evacuate the flood-hit people by the administration, social service organisations and NDRF. Bhai Manjot Singh Talwandi, president of Baba Deep Singh Seva Dal Garhdiwala, was engaged in helping the people since yesterday with his four motorboats.
‘Saroops’ brought out with help of boat from gurdwara
Two Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib were brought out with the help of a boat from drowned Gurdwara Sahib in Abdullapur village. The Sangat of Miani village brought these saroops with the help of a boat to Miani village and were housed at Gurdwara Sahib in Miani.
Situation taking dangerous turn
Due to the water being released from the Pong dam continuously in the Beas, flood situation was becoming dangerous. There was a fear among people due to submergence of land in all villages of Mand into the Beas and water coming around the villages. Water was creating havoc in Gandhuwal, Mewa Miani, Abdullapur, Rada Mand, Tahli and Fatta Kulla villages.
