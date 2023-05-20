Beating all odds, judoka makes it to national games

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 19

For Sharmila, 18, playing judo is like a therapy as she forgets about all her problems in the arena.

The daughter of a domestic help, Sharmila has made it to the national school games which will be held in Bhopal next month. She will play in the 36-kg category. Recently, state-level school games were held in Ludhiana where she won a gold medal. Another girl, Bindu, from the same government school has also got selected for the tournament. It is reported that she also belongs to a humble background and will play under 40 kg category.

Sharmila lives in a one-room rental space, very small to contain the number of certificates and medals she has won at such a young age. She lives with two siblings and her mother. A look into the room clearly states the poor financial condition of the family. Sharmila’s mother is the sole bread earner for the family and works very hard by working in other’s houses.

Sharmila has a number of achievements to her credit. She won a bronze medal in judo during the Khelo India national-level competitions in a U-14 category that was held in Jaipur in 2017. The championship was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, where she played in the 23-kg category.

She had stood second in a state-level championship that was organised by the Punjab Judo Association in Ludhiana. And she has won numerous medals in district championships also. Judo experts said Sharmila, although a very talented girl, is underweight for her age. “She has completed 12th but is still underweight. If she wants to continue playing at the college level, it is very important for her to gain weight, only then she will get qualified,” a judo coach said.