Before Shah rally, Cong raises questions on drug traffickers

Ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Jalandhar, All-India Congress Committee secretary Pargat Singh has a poser for him - “When will action reach the entire network that brings those drugs to Punjab?”

The Jalandhar Cantonment MLA has alleged that it is the BJP government at the Centre which is more accountable for the drug menace. He, along with Jalandhar North MLA Bawa Henry, Nakodar halqa in-charge Dr Navjot Dahiya and DCC chief Rajinder Beri, said, "The Centre must now answer — From the border to drug money, from drones to organised networks, whose responsibility is it to break the entire supply chain?”

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They said people had been fighting the drug menace for years and raised several questions. “What has been achieved by the Centre’s decision to extend the operational jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the international border in Punjab? More drugs are reportedly seized at Gujarat’s ports than in Punjab. What action has been taken there? What steps have been initiated against factories in Gujarat and Maharashtra allegedly involved in processing drugs? Why has the crackdown not reached the larger network responsible for bringing drugs into Punjab?” they asked.

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Pargat said governments have come and gone, but even today the biggest question remains the same. "The future of Punjab’s youth, families and the national security of the country are at stake. The Congress will continue to raise the voice of the youth and families and will continue to demand accountability from both the central and state governments for the entire drug supply chain, from the source to the final distribution. But Punjab needs results, not slogans", he said.