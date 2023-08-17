Begowal-Miani road repair to cost Rs 8 cr

Our Correspondent

Tanda, August 16

Punjab Minister for Public Works and Power Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said that the AAP government in Punjab has adopted a focused approach to strengthen road network in the state. He said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has been working on various projects for laying new roads besides ensuring their repair. The minister was interacting with media persons after inaugurating the special repair project for Begowal-Miani road at a cost of around Rs 8 crore. He was accompanied by Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, MLA from Urmur and Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

The PWD minister said that the 7.45 km long and 7 meter wide Begowal-Miani road connects Mukerian, Dasuya and Tanda constituencies with Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts. He said that the previous repair of this road took place in June 2014. The repair of this crucial road was ignored for nine years but after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in state, MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill brought the construction of the road to his attention.

Meanwhile, the minister directed the officials of the PWD to complete the construction of the road in a time-bound manner. He said negligence and compromise with quality in road construction work will not be tolerated. District rural president of AAP Gurvinder Singh Pabla, Block president Keshav Singh Saini, Ravinder Singh Marshall, Jaswant Singh Bittu and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

