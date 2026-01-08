Behram police nab man with 6 grams of heroin

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Behram on Wednesday evening after police allegedly found him in possession of heroin during routine patrols.

A police team, along with staff, was on patrol with official equipment including a laptop and printer connected to a vehicle, and was heading from Behram police station towards village Malla Sodhian for checking when, at around 6.40 pm near the gate of village Jandher Khurd, a young man was seen approaching from the village side.

On noticing the police vehicle, the man appeared nervous and attempted to turn back. In the process, he allegedly hastily threw a polythene packet into nearby bushes. Suspecting his conduct, the police stopped the vehicle and, with the help of accompanying staff, detained the man.

On questioning, he identified himself as Sukhvinder Kumar, son of Hoshiara Ram, a resident of village Malla Sodhian. During a search, the polythene packet was recovered and found to contain 6 grams of heroin. Following the recovery, a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Behram police station, and he was arrested. Further investigation is underway.