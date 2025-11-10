DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Being hit by vehicle, biker falls off flyover

Being hit by vehicle, biker falls off flyover

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:24 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
A horrifying accident took place on the Khaira flyover near Phillaur on the national highway, where a motorcyclist fell off the elevated road after his two-wheeler was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle.

According to Sadak Surakhia Force in-charge ASI Sarabjeet Singh, the injured rider has been identified as Jatin, a resident of Phillaur.

Police officials stated that Jatin was travelling towards Kapurthala on his motorcycle when the incident occurred. As he approached the Khaira flyover, an unknown vehicle rammed into the motorcycle from behind, causing Jatin to lose balance. The impact flung him off the flyover, and he fell onto the service road below.

Jatin sustained serious injuries in the fall. A team from the Road Safety Force reached the spot immediately, provided first-aid to the victim and arranged to shift him to the Civil Hospital in Phillaur for medical treatment.

The police are now trying to identify the vehicle and driver responsible for the collision.

