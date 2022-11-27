Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: MGN Public School, Kapurthala, participated in an inter-school ‘Best Out of Waste’ competition held at GTB International Senior Secondary School in Kapurthala under the banner of Kapurthala Sahodaya School. Fifteen teams from various schools participated in the competition and Shaurya Abrol of Class VIII won the third position and brought an accolade to the school. Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia eulogised the winner and wished him best for the future endeavours.

Inter-college wrestling at gndu

In an inter-college wrestling competition organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Government College Kapurthala student Vishal (MA English) participated in freestyle 125 kg category and secured the third position. Ashwini Kumar Bhalla, Deputy Director, DPI Colleges, Principal TR Basra and Prof Ranjit Kumar, head, physical education department, honoured him with a medal and encouraged him to participate in such events in future too. Prof Ranjit Kumar also acquainted Ashwini Kumar with the achievements of the students in various sports competitions.

NCC cadet attends NATIONAL CAMP

NCC cadet (Army wing) Mayank Keshav of Police DAV Public School attended the national-level 'Thal Sainik' camp held in Delhi. He represented Jalandhar NCC group and won a bronze medal. Principal Rashmi Vij appreciated the cadet for the achievement and congratulated the mentor, second officer Lakhwinder Singh.

CT Group holds seminar on drugs

CT Group of Institutions organised a valuable seminar for social causes ‘Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’ jointly with Dishadeep NGO. Dr Yogesh Chhabra, campus director, presented his gratitude to the chief guest Dr Aman Sood, Assistant Professor, and guest of honour SM Singh with a warm welcome speech. Dr Sood explained the types of persons consuming drugs, and difference between legal and illegal drugs. SM Singh emphasised on blood donation, eye donation and also encouraged the students to think and work towards their social responsibilities. At the end of the session, all the students and faculty members took the pledge for saying 'No to drugs'.

Apeejay student bags silver in Chess

Dushyant of BBA Semester 1st of Apeejay College of Fine Arts has won silver medal in Chess Championship (Under-20 category) in the Commonwealth Games held in Sri Lanka from November 13-23 in which 94 people participated from 7 different countries. The prize giving ceremony took place in the office of Prime Minister, Sri Lanka and he was given cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated him and wished him luck for the all the endeavours in future.

2-day Physiotherapy workshop ends

A two-day workshop was organised on the subject of 'Dry Needling' by the Department of Physiotherapy, Lyallpur Khalsa College. Dr Bibek Adhya, Superintendent Physiotherapist and incharge Sports Physiotherapy Centre, PGI Chandigarh, participated as a resource person in this workshop. Principal of the college Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and Head of Physiotherapy Department Dr Raju Sharma welcomed the resource person with a bouquet of flowers. On this occasion, Principal Samra said that it is very important to have practical knowledge in physiotherapy profession. Resource person Bibek, while addressing the students, said that 'Dry needling' technique is very useful in treating chronic musculoskeletal problems of athletes. He taught the students how to use the 'dry needling' method on different parts of the body.

Seminar on traffic rules organised

"A person's negligence about traffic rules can harm many lives. It is the need of the hour that we follow the traffic rules ourselves and explain the seriousness to others too," Maninderpal Singh, DSP, Kapurthala Police, said this while holding a seminar on traffic rules at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University. SHO Inspector Sonamdeep Kaur, Police Station Sadar addressed the seminar as the keynote speaker. SHO Inspector Sonamdeep Kaur shared with the students to be serious about following the traffic rules while taking the increasing road accidents seriously. ASI Gurbachan Singh Bangar informed the students about the traffic rules, traffic signals and other traffic signs and made them aware of the current law and facts of accidents. Deputy Registrar Public Relations Rajneesh Sharma read the message of University Registrar Dr SK Misra in the seminar.

Two-day Conference on technology

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT organised a two-day conference on 'Recent Advances in Science, Engineering and Technology'. The Chief Guest for the conference was Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, DAV University, Punjab. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar formally welcomed the guests. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Rachna Seth, Manager and Principal Data Scientist, Rio Tinto, Perth, Australia. She expressed her views on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Education in India and abroad maintaining that it is just a matter of perception. Indian Education is as good as foreign education since every year a good number of Asians are hired in countries across the world chiefly because of their good mathematical and coding skills.