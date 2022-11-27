 Best-out-of-waste competition held : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Best-out-of-waste competition held

Best-out-of-waste competition held

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School students during the annual prize distribution function in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: MGN Public School, Kapurthala, participated in an inter-school ‘Best Out of Waste’ competition held at GTB International Senior Secondary School in Kapurthala under the banner of Kapurthala Sahodaya School. Fifteen teams from various schools participated in the competition and Shaurya Abrol of Class VIII won the third position and brought an accolade to the school. Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia eulogised the winner and wished him best for the future endeavours.

Inter-college wrestling at gndu

In an inter-college wrestling competition organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Nawab Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Government College Kapurthala student Vishal (MA English) participated in freestyle 125 kg category and secured the third position. Ashwini Kumar Bhalla, Deputy Director, DPI Colleges, Principal TR Basra and Prof Ranjit Kumar, head, physical education department, honoured him with a medal and encouraged him to participate in such events in future too. Prof Ranjit Kumar also acquainted Ashwini Kumar with the achievements of the students in various sports competitions.

NCC cadet attends NATIONAL CAMP

NCC cadet (Army wing) Mayank Keshav of Police DAV Public School attended the national-level 'Thal Sainik' camp held in Delhi. He represented Jalandhar NCC group and won a bronze medal. Principal Rashmi Vij appreciated the cadet for the achievement and congratulated the mentor, second officer Lakhwinder Singh.

CT Group holds seminar on drugs

CT Group of Institutions organised a valuable seminar for social causes ‘Say No to Drugs and Yes to Life’ jointly with Dishadeep NGO. Dr Yogesh Chhabra, campus director, presented his gratitude to the chief guest Dr Aman Sood, Assistant Professor, and guest of honour SM Singh with a warm welcome speech. Dr Sood explained the types of persons consuming drugs, and difference between legal and illegal drugs. SM Singh emphasised on blood donation, eye donation and also encouraged the students to think and work towards their social responsibilities. At the end of the session, all the students and faculty members took the pledge for saying 'No to drugs'.

Apeejay student bags silver in Chess

Dushyant of BBA Semester 1st of Apeejay College of Fine Arts has won silver medal in Chess Championship (Under-20 category) in the Commonwealth Games held in Sri Lanka from November 13-23 in which 94 people participated from 7 different countries. The prize giving ceremony took place in the office of Prime Minister, Sri Lanka and he was given cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated him and wished him luck for the all the endeavours in future.

2-day Physiotherapy workshop ends

A two-day workshop was organised on the subject of 'Dry Needling' by the Department of Physiotherapy, Lyallpur Khalsa College. Dr Bibek Adhya, Superintendent Physiotherapist and incharge Sports Physiotherapy Centre, PGI Chandigarh, participated as a resource person in this workshop. Principal of the college Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and Head of Physiotherapy Department Dr Raju Sharma welcomed the resource person with a bouquet of flowers. On this occasion, Principal Samra said that it is very important to have practical knowledge in physiotherapy profession. Resource person Bibek, while addressing the students, said that 'Dry needling' technique is very useful in treating chronic musculoskeletal problems of athletes. He taught the students how to use the 'dry needling' method on different parts of the body.

Seminar on traffic rules organised

"A person's negligence about traffic rules can harm many lives. It is the need of the hour that we follow the traffic rules ourselves and explain the seriousness to others too," Maninderpal Singh, DSP, Kapurthala Police, said this while holding a seminar on traffic rules at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University. SHO Inspector Sonamdeep Kaur, Police Station Sadar addressed the seminar as the keynote speaker. SHO Inspector Sonamdeep Kaur shared with the students to be serious about following the traffic rules while taking the increasing road accidents seriously. ASI Gurbachan Singh Bangar informed the students about the traffic rules, traffic signals and other traffic signs and made them aware of the current law and facts of accidents. Deputy Registrar Public Relations Rajneesh Sharma read the message of University Registrar Dr SK Misra in the seminar.

Two-day Conference on technology

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT organised a two-day conference on 'Recent Advances in Science, Engineering and Technology'. The Chief Guest for the conference was Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice- Chancellor, DAV University, Punjab. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar formally welcomed the guests. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Rachna Seth, Manager and Principal Data Scientist, Rio Tinto, Perth, Australia. She expressed her views on Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Education in India and abroad maintaining that it is just a matter of perception. Indian Education is as good as foreign education since every year a good number of Asians are hired in countries across the world chiefly because of their good mathematical and coding skills.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

4
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

6
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

7
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

8
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

9
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

10
Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

Delete posts glorifying guns in 72 hrs: Punjab DGP

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

In fresh tweet, says don’t use Maiden syrups


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Dog attacks children in lift in Noida, video surfaces

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

2 booked for firing from moving car

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs