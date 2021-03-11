In Brief

Betting slips seized, 3 held

Betting slips seized, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: Three persons were arrested who were betting at different places in the district on Wednesday and seized cash and betting slips worth Rs 10,OOO from them. The accused have been identified as Rajeev Kumar alias Jeeva, a resident of Basi Khawaju, Dalip Singh, alias Dhyan, a resident of Hariana, and Davinder Sahni alias Buta, a resident of Model Town. The accused have been booked under the Gambling Act. OC

Man dies, wife hurt in accident

Hoshiarpur: A couple was hit by an unidentified vehicle due to which the woman was injured while her husband died. Sandeep Kaur, wife of Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Khadiala, told the police that she was having morning walk with her husband. When they reached near Bullowal, a vehicle coming from Tanda side hit them. Her husband died in this accident while she was injured. A case has been registered. OC

Youth consumes poison, dies

Nakodar: A 28-year-old youth committed suicide on Wednesday. Investigating officer Bhupindar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Nivas Munni, a resident of Sangowal village. Ram Pari Devi, mother of the deceased, told the police that his son consumed some poison and ended his life. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to the family after autopsy. OC

30-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of causing death of a youth by administering drug overdose. Dalbir Singh, son of Makhan Singh, a resident of Bangiwal Khurd village, complained to the police that unidentified accused administered drug overdose to his son Jagroop Singh (30) on Monday which killed his son. A case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered against an unidentified accused. OC

1 arrested for abducting minor

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested a married man who abducted a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. According to the information, a Talwara resident woman told the police that her minor daughter was abducted by Daniel, a resident of Talwara, by allegedly luring her away on the pretext of marriage. She told the police that the accused is already married. The police have registered a case against the accused and arrested him. OC

Two booked on theft charge

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have booked two residents on the charge of stealing materials from a cremation ground. The accused have been identified as Karandeep, alias Karan, and Sukhjindar Singh, alias Sikandari, residents of Lohian Khas. Pardeep complained to the police that the accused stole two plastic water tanks, two gutter covers and two fans from a cremation ground on May 17 night. A case has been registered against the duo.

