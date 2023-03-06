Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 5

At a time when industrialists and residents are concerned over the rising incidents of snatching in the city, a new gang extorting money by faking accidents has come to light.

Several residents have complained that some miscreants have tried to trap them by faking accidents.

Kamlesh Singh Duggal, one of the victims, said in a social media post that on March 1 when he was returning home, a miscreant banged into his car from the rear side at Nakodar Chowk and said that his vehicle had hit him. Duggal said the man claimed that he suffered injuries for which he demanded Rs 500. He threatened that if his demand wasn’t met, he would call members of his community and block the road. “In order to avoid any unpleasant situation, I gave him Rs 250. However, on Friday, I saw the same man at Guru Nanak Mission Chowk, he tried to stop my car. As I recognised he was the same man, he ran off,” he added.

He appealed to the city police to look into the matter, and arrest those involved in such incidents. Replying to the post shared by Kamlesh Duggal, many city residents claimed to have become victims of similar incidents. They said drug addicts were mainly involved in such incidents and were robbing the residents.

Kulwant Singh Phull, another resident, claimed to have suffered a similar situation near the Maqsudan flyover. He said these miscreants ask for Rs 1,500 or 1,000 by threatening residents of police cases or blocking traffic and the poor people who were not aware of these tactics, get scared and agreed to pay at least half of the amount demanded.

ADCP, Traffic, Kanwalpreet Singh, said he was not aware of any such incident having occurred in the city as no complaint had been received so far. He said residents must report such incidents to nearby police stations, and share the details. The police would definitely take action.